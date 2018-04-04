The Agenda: Little progress in Chs. schools; Riley says $5M could start IAAM construction; 50 years since MLK's assassination

click to enlarge Provided

Designs for the International African American Museum at Gadsden's Wharf

Today marks 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a civil rights crusader and advocate for peaceful resistance, was shot and killed in Memphis. Source: New York Times

As the P&C's Adam Parker puts it: "But today, exactly 50 years since King's assassination, public schools are more segregated than they were in the late 1960s and the achievement gap remains large, a disproportionate number of black men are killed by police and poverty among African-Americans remains entrenched."

And a study unveiled this week shows that "little to no progress has been made" during a three year study by the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative. Source: P&C

A bill filed by Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter would put the task of approving redrawn S.C. legislative districts in the hands of S.C. voters rather than legislators. Source: AP, SC Radio

Former Chs. Mayor Joe Riley says that $5 million in state funding would allow construction to begin on the International African American Museum. Source: P&C

In his first statewide ad, Republican candidate for governor John Warren vows to "prevent sanctuary cities, have police target violent gangs ... [and] protect innocent life from the point of conception." Source: The State