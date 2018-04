S.C. gov candidate calls President Trump a racist 5 times in 8 seconds in new ad

"There's no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump is a racist. He's a horrible racist. He's the worst kind of racist, which is a racist who pretends he isn't a racist."



Democratic candidate for governor Marguerite Willis wasted no time letting people know what she thinks of President Trump in a campaign ad released Tuesday.The 30-second spot begins thusly:Willis goes on to condemn racist and misogynistic comments by President Trump and makes a connection between the president and the S.C. gubernatorial candidates who support him."We don't need any racist or sexist or any person else who doesn't believe that everyone is a person of dignity running our country or our state," Willis added.The Florence antitrust attorney is one of two women running for governor, along with Trump supporter (and occasional imitator ) Catherine Templeton in the GOP primary.Gov. Henry McMaster is also an ardent supporter of President Trump and has emphasized his allegiance to "45" in a recent campaign ad."We finally have a president in the White House who believes in the people of our country — creating good-paying jobs and giving opportunity to people everywhere," McMaster said in an ad released last month. "We must do the same in South Carolina."