Most people moving out of Charleston aren't going very far, IRS data shows

Summerville Arts District. Close to 2,000 people filed their taxes in Dorchester County in 2016 after filing in Charleston in 2015.
Berkeley and Dorchester counties are by far the most popular choice for anyone looking to pack their bags and head out of Chucktown, according to the latest IRS data compiled by P&C.
If people's tax returns are to be believed, 2,687 people filed their taxes in Berkeley County in 2016 after filing in Charleston in 2015. Similarly, 1,987 people paid Uncle Sam from Dorchester in 2016 as opposed to Charleston in 2015.
U.S. Census data estimates
that the tri-county region added an average of 38 new people a day from mid-2016 to mid-2017, but the numbers have tapered down from 50 newbies a day two years earlier. That means the area is still growing, but the growth is leveling off as people find cheaper, more spacious alternatives to Charleston.
Columbia (Lexington + Richland counties, 285 people); Greenville (250 people); Charlotte, N.C. (237 people); and Myrtle Beach (120 people) were the four most popular areas for Charleston's escapees outside of the tri-county region.
Divvied up by income, Charleston's richest moved to Greenville; Atlanta, Ga.; or Charlotte, N.C.
Only about 250 moved from Charleston to Greenville County (or could afford to). Atlanta gained just 110 former Charleston dwellers.
Families with the lowest annual household income relocated to Colleton County, Dorchester County, or Columbia.