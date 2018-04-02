The Agenda: Chs. may have more apartments than it needs!; New secret plan to fund I-526; A bunch of people to replace Gowdy

LS3P Associates

The approved mixed-use development at the corner of King and Spring streets will include ground-floor retail and more than 70 residential units

The number of students graduating from state universities in S.C. with teaching degrees dropped from 2014-2017 as some worry that the state's low starting teacher salary may mean fewer teachers in the future. Source: Greenville News

Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse Nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, was acquitted on charges that she helped him plan and cover up the shooting that killed 49 people. Former S.C. U.S. Attorney Bill Nettles who worked on the Emanuel shooting, says "It’s easy to identify people you can charge ... The hard part is exercising the discretion and charging the right people." Source: NYT

19: The number of candidates seeking to replace Congressman Trey Gowdy in the 4th District. Source: Greenville News

Who'd have thought?? Charleston may soon have more apartments than it needs, which may mean lower rents. Source: P&C

As oil companies push for increased offshore operations near S.C., the U.S. Navy is also pushing to be able to conduct tests that could also have an adverse effect on marine wildlife. Source: P&C

Charleston County Council Chairman Vic Rawl has apparently devised a way to pay for I-526, but isn't telling anyone much about it. Source: P&C