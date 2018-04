Park your car for $5 during the Cooper River Bridge Run at these 3 downtown garages

click to enlarge File photo

Visitor's Center Parking Garage @ 73 Mary Street



S.C. Aquarium Garage @ 24 Calhoun Street



34 St. Phillip St. Garage

The city is offering a discounted parking rate at three downtown parking garages for anyone running the Cooper River Bridge Run on Saturday.The run is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on the Mt. Pleasant side of the bridge leading into the Charleston peninsula.For 21 hours, beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday and ending at 2 p.m. on Saturday, you can park your car downtown for $5 so that it's ready to go once you breathe the sweet air of triumph after crossing the finish line.The three participating garages are:Buses from downtown Charleston, North Charleston, and elsewhere in Mt. Pleasant to the start line will run from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on the day of the race. (Route info at BridgeRun.com. ) Return buses will depart from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.