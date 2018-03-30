The Agenda: Scathing voicemail from SCANA whistleblower; Chs. senator calls out votetrading; Chs. attorney will run for A.G.

click to enlarge Flickr user scottkeddy

P&C has obtained a five-minute voicemail left by an ex-SCANA VP for a Santee Cooper employee on the VC Summer project in which she advises them that she thought SCANA executives were not being truthful in their portrayal of the multi-billion dollar boondoggle as costs ballooned and timelines slipped. The project was eventually canceled last year. Source: P&C

S.C. senators will consider a proposal later this year that aims to crack down on abuse of rules that allow emotional support animals in public areas, including airports. Source: The State

Republican state Sen. Sandy Senn from Charleston found herself in the middle of a political squabble on Wednesday when she said on the Senate floor that she knew senators were trading votes. Multiple senators then made attempts to end her time allowed to speak on the floor and objected when she finally called for unanimous consent to deem votetrading unethical. A Greenville senator said he'll ask the state attorney general to weigh in, since apparently senators and staff are split on whether votetrading is ethical. Source: The State

Charleston attorney Constance Anastopoulo will likely be the Democrats' only candidate for attorney general, announcing her campaign to unseat A.G. Alan Wilson yesterday. Source: P&C