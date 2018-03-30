Friday, March 30, 2018

NPR's Planet Money charts Mick Mulvaney's disassembly of payday lending regulations

Mick guarding the henhouse

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Mar 30, 2018 at 12:04 PM

During the Obama administration, former S.C. Congressman Mick Mulvaney proposed eliminating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau altogether.

During the Trump administration, Mulvaney was put in charge of the agency.

Now as its director, Mulvaney has dialed back aggressive regulatory actions taken by the agency that was created in the wake of the Great Recession. Among those is ending a long-running legal battle to punish predatory companies that rope Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck into sky-high interest rates on loans to help them get by until payday.

This week, NPR's Planet Money takes a look at Mulvaney's stellar work to "dismantle a federal agency from the inside."


