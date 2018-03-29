The Agenda: Joe Wilson wants to get past 'You Lie!'; Dominion says it could pull out if power rates lowered; NYT boosts IAAM

click to enlarge U.S. House of Representatives

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson

Gov. Henry McMaster had critical words for state-owned Santee Cooper yesterday, which he called a "rogue agency" for reportedly opposing efforts to privatize it after it and SCANA botched a multi-billion dollar nuclear project ending last year. Source: P&C

Meanwhile, Dominion says it could withdraw its offer to buy SCANA if state lawmakers move to slash power bills for customers, lowering the amount it can recoup on debt still owed by the abandoned project. Source: The State

As he seeks to lead the Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Joe Wilson wants us all to just forget about "You Lie." Source: The State

Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson has lawyered up as SLED and the FBI investigate his office's free-wheeling spending. Source: The State

NYT architecture and culture critic Michael Kimmelman: "Charleston Needs That African American Museum. And Now."