Jeff Duncan believes Earth was created for humans to exploit

Upstate rep. says his Christian faith tells us it's OK to drill underwater

By God, Congressman Jeff Duncan will suck all the oil out of this planet. He made that much clear this week at a Lander College forum on energy.

Lamenting the failure of the VC Summer nuclear projects last year, Duncan said to make up for the electricity generation that won't come from those reactors, S.C. will likely have to look to natural gas, according to the Greenwood Index-Journal.

Duncan's "passion for American energy independence," is based on a creationism varietal called 'Intelligent Design,' which assembles pseudoscience-based evidence for the origin of the cosmos.

"God gave us the ability to discover there are resources known as fossil fuels inside the Earth that we can extract," he said.

Duncan (R-Earth) is the voice for 700,000 or so humans from S.C.'s 3rd Congressional District and is one of 535 full-time politicians in Congress representing 326 million Americans who live on the planet, population: seven billion.

