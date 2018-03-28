Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Two carriage passengers sent to the hospital Wednesday after a mules spooked on Broad Street

The two mules pulling the carriage were not injured

Posted by Adam Manno on Wed, Mar 28, 2018 at 5:13 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR USER POCKETWILEY
  • Flickr user pocketwiley
A delivery truck scared a mule pulling a carriage through downtown, sending two passengers to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident took place close to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a tweet by the Charleston Police Department.

About 14 total passengers were on the Palmetto Carriage Works carriage.

The two mules, including the one that was spooked, were not injured.

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS