Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Two carriage passengers sent to the hospital Wednesday after a mules spooked on Broad Street
The two mules pulling the carriage were not injured
Posted
by Adam Manno
on Wed, Mar 28, 2018 at 5:13 PM
click to enlarge
A delivery truck scared a mule pulling a carriage through downtown, sending two passengers to the hospital with minor injuries.
The accident took place close to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a tweet
by the Charleston Police Department.
About 14 total passengers were on the Palmetto Carriage Works carriage.
The two mules, including the one that was spooked, were not injured.
Tags: mule, carriage, downtown, tourism, Image