Folly Beach debuts accessible pathway with funds from late "Superman" actor's foundation

click to enlarge Courtesy of Charleston County Parks & Recreation Commission

A new accessible walkway debuted at Folly Beach County Park earlier this month.

Now everyone can bask in the sun at Folly Beach thanks to a new accessible pathway that debuted earlier this month.On March 16, the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission officially unveiled a pathway that stretches out from the deck and well into the sand, allowing for wheelchairs and other walking aides to be used on the actual beach.The project was funded by the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, a New Jersey-based nonprofit that advocates for better quality of life for people living with disabilities.Christopher Reeve, an actor best known for playing Superman in the 1978 movie of the same name (and in three sequels after that), suffered a spinal cord injury as a result of a horse-riding accident in 1995 that paralyzed him from the neck down. He then became an advocate for better treatment and care for people with disabilities.“We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation on this exciting project,” said CCPRC’s recreation administrative manager Ashley Houdyshell in a statement. “We want to be able to provide access to all of those within our community, and visitors as well, especially at special places like the beach. The pathway will open doors for us to work with others in the Charleston area to provide new recreational opportunities for all abilities.”Folly Beach County Park used a temporary semi-rigid Mobi-Mat to help disabled visitors enjoy the beach in the past, and Kiawah Beachwalker Park sometimes uses a portable access mat, though the option is not permanent.Isle of Palms County Park does not have a pathway or mat, but they provide specialty beach wheelchairs for visitors in need.