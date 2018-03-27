The Agenda: Graham pushes deregulating predatory lenders; Gowdy as 'reluctant congressman'; USC women's run comes to end

click to enlarge Flickr user usipeace

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is the latest Republican to speak out against an Obama-era order that would tighten rules governing payday lenders

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has floated a resolution in the Senate that would strike down Obama-era regulatory orders tightening rules on predatory lenders. Both Graham and former S.C. rep. Mick Mulvaney, who now heads up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau tasked with regulating payday lenders, live in the S.C. Upstate, where the nation's largest payday lender is based. Source: Washington Examiner

The Lady Gamecocks had their NCAA run cut short last night in a not-close loss to powerhouse UConn. Source: GoGamecocks.com, ESPN

Roll Call: "Trey Gowdy, the Reluctant Congressman"

Democratic candidate for governor Marguerite Willis announced that S.C. Sen. John Scott would be her running mate as she vies for the party's nomination in the June primary. Source: P&C

P&C columnist Brian Hicks: "Lawmakers with the urge to merge schools should tread carefully"

After a volunteer law enforcement officer who is white shot a black motorist while on a ride-along in Florence over the weekend, questions are being raised about that incident specifically and the service of volunteer 'constables' in the state. Source: P&C