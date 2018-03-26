The Agenda: S.C. Trump staff signed NDAs; No one is watching solicitor spending; Stinney case gets another look

click to enlarge Trophy Club

Stormy Daniels included a photo of herself with the current president in a promo for her Making America Horny Again tour which started in Greenville

Just like porn star Stormy Daniels and White House senior staff,, and state-level campaign staff elsewhere, the Trump presidential campaign had its S.C. staff sign non-disclosure agreements. A senior Clinton S.C. leader says he was never asked to sign an NDA. Source: CBS, WaPo, Texas Tribune, P&C

The 1944 trial, and execution of 14-year old George Stinney for the murder of two young girls is getting another look in a multi-part story by the P&C this week. Source: P&C

(Former CP reporter Corey Hutchins took a look at the 70+ year old case for the Juvenile Justice Information Exchange and Center for Public Integrity. Source: JJIE/CPI)

After digging through thousands of pages of public filings documenting questionable spending by S.C. Solicitor Dan Johnson, it turns out that there's almost no protocol in place to regulate or even investigate such free-wheeling spending of S.C. taxpayer money by elected solicitors and very few people are willing to talk about it. Source: P&C

Related: Johnson now has a primary challenger in Columbia attoreny Byron Gipson. Source: P&C

LOL headline from The State: "Are S.C. governor candidates pandering for your vote?"