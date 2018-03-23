The Agenda: Graham hawkish on hawk Bolton; Even with SCANA sale, S.C. would still pay

The March for Our Lives in North Charleston tomorrow will be one of hundreds across the country as part of what the NYT calls "a wave of activism since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School." Source: NYT
ICYMI: Lyft is providing free rides to the rallies. Source: City Paper
Even if a sale of SCANA to Dominion Energy goes through, S.C. customers would still be on the hook to pay nearly $4 billion for the failed SCANA/Santee Cooper project that will never generate any electricity. Source: AP, The State
P&C columnist Brian Hicks says the hoopla over Gov. Henry McMaster's proposal to make S.C. municipalities prove they aren't 'sanctuary cities,' "A solution in search of a problem, a candidate in search of an issue." Source: P&C
President Donald Trump announced yesterday that he will name hawkish former Bush administration diplomat John Bolton to be his new National Security Advisor. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, also a war hawk, called Bolton's hire "good news for America's allies and bad news for America's enemies." Source: Politico, NYT
Less than a month ago, Bolton wrote in the Wall Street Journal, "The Legal Case for Striking North Korea First."
.@LindseyGrahamSC: "[@AmbJohnBolton] has a worldview that I think will help @POTUS make us safer." pic.twitter.com/Sx8JPzMM3S— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 23, 2018