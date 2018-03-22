The Agenda: S.C. rep calls another a "worthless piece of crap"; Scott wants answers on Carson's $31k table

The latest revelations in examinations of spending by Solicitor Dan Johnson's office shows thousands spent on gym fees and what appears to be money confiscated from drug raids that was spent on travel to South America. Source: P&C

Santee Cooper ratepayers will likely pay at least 7 percent more for power after the company and SCANA walked away from a major nuclear projects last year. Source: AP

click to enlarge SC Statehouse

Reps. Howard (left) and Hill

Republican state Rep. Jonathon Hill says House Speaker Jay Lucas and House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee Chairman Leon Howard dragged out House business and canceled a meeting to avoid a vote that would have advanced a medical marijuana proposal.

Howard, in response: "Jonathon Hill is the most ineffective, worthless piece of crap that I have ever served with ... I feel sorry for his district."

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott isn't happy with reports of big spending by HUD Secretary Ben Carson who is said to have spent more than $31,500 on a dining room table. In his defense, Carson said he hear the table was "dangerous." Source: P&C