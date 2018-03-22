PHOTOS: Step on board the USS Ralph Johnson, the Navy's newest warship

click to enlarge Sam Spence

The Ravenel Bridge as seen from the bridge of the USS Ralph Johnson

On Saturday, the U.S. Navy will commission the destroyer USS Ralph Johnson as its newest warship.Named for a Charleston-native Marine who sacrificed himself to save fellow Marines in Vietnam in 1968, the Ralph Johnson will be stationed in Washington as part of the Pacific fleet.We got a look inside the warship this afternoon on a tour with Navy ROTC Citadel cadets who intend to pursue careers in the U.S. Navy.