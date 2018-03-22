Thursday, March 22, 2018

PHOTOS: Step on board the USS Ralph Johnson, the Navy's newest warship

Named for Charleston Marine who gave his life in Vietnam

Posted by Sam Spence on Thu, Mar 22, 2018 at 7:03 PM

click to enlarge The Ravenel Bridge as seen from the bridge of the USS Ralph Johnson - SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
  • The Ravenel Bridge as seen from the bridge of the USS Ralph Johnson
On Saturday, the U.S. Navy will commission the destroyer USS Ralph Johnson as its newest warship.

Named for a Charleston-native Marine who sacrificed himself to save fellow Marines in Vietnam in 1968, the Ralph Johnson will be stationed in Washington as part of the Pacific fleet.
We got a look inside the warship this afternoon on a tour with Navy ROTC Citadel cadets who intend to pursue careers in the U.S. Navy.
