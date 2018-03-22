Gowdy to Trump lawyer: "If you are innocent, act like it." Trump lawyer: I'm resigning
Doughty Gowdy dares Dowd crowd
by Sam Spence
on Thu, Mar 22, 2018 at 1:36 PM
Since he announced he would not seek re-election this fall and instead return to a courtroom job "where facts matter," Congressman Trey Gowdy has dared to criticize President Donald Trump while most of his Republican colleagues sit silent as the Midterms draw near.
In recent weeks, Trump has reportedly been pushing a more aggressive stance against Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election, ties to Russian interests within the Trump team, and whether the president has obstructed that investigation. Trump's legal team, led by attorney John Dowd since last summer, had urged the president to cooperate with the inquiry, but advised him not to testify personally.
On Fox News Sunday over the weekend, Gowdy didn't hold back when asked about public comments by Dowd urging the Department of Justice to shut down the Mueller investigation. But did his words prove prophetic?
"I think the president's attorney, frankly, does him a disservice when he says that and when he frames the investigation that way ... If you have an innocent client, Mr. Dowd, act like it."