First primary debates for 2018 S.C. gubernatorial race set for May 23 and 24

South Carolina Governor's Mansion
Republicans and Democrats running for South Carolina's highest office will each face off in two rounds of debates starting on May 23 and 24 at Clemson University.
The debates will be hosted by The Post & Courier
and SCETV in conjunction with the political parties ahead of the June 12 primary elections, according to P&C.
On the Republican side, Gov. Henry McMaster has committed to participating, along with fellow Republican candidates Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, former state official Catherine Templeton, and Greenville mortgage lender John Warren.
Democrats Phil Noble, a Charleston nonprofit founder and businessman; S.C. Rep. James Smith; and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis have also agreed to the dates.
Republican debates will take place on May 23 at Clemson and on June 5 at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Democratic debates will be held on May 24 at Clemson and on June 4 at USC. All four events will take place at 7 p.m.
You can watch the debates on SCETV or stream them on SCETV's website. You can also listen in on them via South Carolina Public Radio, 89.3 FM.
The candidates who earn enough votes to represent their party on June 12 will move on to the state's general election for governor on Nov. 6.
A December Mason-Dixon poll reported Gov. McMaster's statewide approval rating at 48 percent.
Gov. McMaster is running for his first full term as governor after taking office in January 2017, replacing former Gov. Nikki Haley, who was appointed ambassador to the United Nations by President Donald Trump.
Among GOP voters, 51 percent preferred McMaster for the governor's seat. Templeton came in at second with 21 percent.