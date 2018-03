The 5 coldest takes from Southern Living's 'The South's Best City' award for Charleston

click to enlarge Photo via John Hoey/Flickr

Just in time for nothing in particular,once again ranked our very own Charleston as the South's Best City for the second year in a row.Here are the five coldest, iciest, hypothermia-inducing takes from their article awarding the Holy City with this dubious distinction.Stop right there. You already know no one can afford to park near these places , much less go to them.As much as we'd love a taste of that, we'd also love a taste of food, preferably once or twice a day. After a gut punch of $450 a night, we're not sure we could even afford one of Santi's notably cheap meals This one could fly under the radar only because we love Charleston's dining scene so much, but please remember that regular people add numbers in their head as they go, and the figures promoted in this list stand somewhere between "student loan default" and "foreclosure."A plantation? As a tourist attraction? In 2018? Not long ago, these idyllic and charming spaces were only fun for a very specific set of the population.They're pretty cute, but staring through people's actual windows in their actual homes might earn you a voyeurisum charge. We recommend keeping this suggestion to five to 10 seconds.