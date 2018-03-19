The Agenda: How Naval hospital deal got screwed up; Gowdy and Graham warn Trump; NYT on Mepkin Abbey's plight

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Congressman Trey Gowdy both warned President Donald Trump against taking steps to interfere with the special counsel investigation of the Trump campaign, with Graham reiterating that a Mueller firing would spell "the beginning of the end of his presidency." Source: The State
The New York Times talked with Trappist monks who live a solitary life of work and worship at Mepkin Abbey near Charleston, where the average age is up to 77 from around 30 since the mid-1950s. Source: NYT
Abortion is down in S.C., but lawmakers are attempting more laws to limit it. Source: Greenville News
P&C calls the selection of CIA Director Mike Pompeo to become Secretary of State a 'snub' for ex-S.C. governor U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Source: P&C
Charleston County taxpayers are paying $33 million to rescue the old Naval Hospital which the single dissenting county council voice on the deal called a "financial disaster." P&C's David Slade has a look at how that deal went to shit, leaving all of us on the hook. Source: P&C
P&C editorial board: "String of failures at Navy hospital"