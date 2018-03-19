Coach Earl Grant earned himself $30,000 in bonuses during historic CofC season

click to enlarge
Photo by CAA / Rafael Suanes
The CAA title won by Coach Earl Grant's Cougars triggered a $20,000 bonus included in his contract
When Coach Earl Grant's Cougars stepped on the floor at the CAA tournament in North Charleston earlier this month, he'd already earned himself a $10,000 bonus for winning the regular season conference championship. If his recruits could string together a few more wins, he would earn himself another cash bonus.
In all, Grant earned an extra $30,000 on top of his base pay of $400,000 over the course of the College's 26-win season by fulfilling two of the six 'Championship Incentives' included in his contract.
Here are the incentives included in Grant's contract with College of Charleston, which was extended
through the 2021-22 before last April:
(According to contracts provided to City Paper under S.C. Freedom of Information Act.)
- $10,000 for winning CAA regular season
- $20,000 for winning CAA tournament and qualifying for NCAA tournament
- $10,000 for at large bid to NCAA tournament
- $20,000 for each NCAA tournament victory
- $5,000 for at-large NIT bid
- $5,000 for being named CAA Coach of the Year
The College lost 62-58 to Auburn
on Friday night, meaning that Grant was just four points short of earning another $20,000.
Some other notes from his current contract:
He may have a little extra dough headed his way in the next few weeks, but P&C
's Gene Sapakoff reported last week that Grant plunked down some $4,000
to outfit his entire coaching staff at 319 Men on King Street ahead of the school's first tournament game since 1999. Grant's old boss Gregg Marshall, a former CofC assistant, used to do the same thing for his staff when the two worked together at Winthrop.
If the Cougars continue their success under Grant, he'll likely get calls from bigger schools looking to lure him away. If Grant bolts for another opportunity during that time, he would be required to pay the College $400,000 before April 30, 2018 and $200,000 after that.
Grant's contract also includes a $10,000 academic incentive if his players maintain an NCAA Academic Progress Rate of 930. The most recent
publicly-available data shows CofC maintaining a 980 average rate 2012-2016.
College of Charleston's athletics budget is more than $19 million.
"Student athletes," as the NCAA calls them, are not paid.