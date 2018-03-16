Friday, March 16, 2018

College of Charleston plays Auburn tonight at 7:27pm ET on TruTV

Game Day

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Mar 16, 2018 at 8:36 AM

Today's the day, Cougar fans. Coach Earl Grant's squad has been practicing for the past two days in San Diego, preparing Coach Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers in the College's first March Madness game since 1999.

It all happens tonight.

Tip-Off: 7:27 p.m. EDT
Venue: Viejas Arena (capacity 12,414)
Location: San Diego State University, San Diego, Ca.
Local Radio: ESPN Radio 910 AM (Everett German & Danny Johnson)
TV: TruTV

CofC Coach: Earl Grant (77-55 at CofC)
Auburn Coach: Bruce Pearl (69-61 at AU)
CofC all-time record against Auburn: 3-0
CofC all-time record against Pearl: 1-1
(via game notes from CofC)

For Charleston fans close to the mothership, CofC will host a free watch party at TD Arena tonight. Doors at 6pm. Beer and wine will be for sale. Face-painting (theoretically) for the kids.

For Cougars off the peninsula, the CofC Alumni Association chapters are hosting a ton of parties around the Earth where fans can find friendly faces to watch.

We'll have more throughout the day... Check back soon.

