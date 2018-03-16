College of Charleston plays Auburn tonight at 7:27pm ET on TruTV

Today's the day, Cougar fans. Coach Earl Grant's squad has been practicing for the past two days in San Diego, preparing Coach Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers
in the College's first March Madness game since 1999.
It all happens tonight.
Tip-Off: 7:27 p.m. EDT
Venue: Viejas Arena (capacity 12,414)
Location: San Diego State University, San Diego, Ca.
Local Radio: ESPN Radio 910 AM (Everett German & Danny Johnson)
TV: TruTV
CofC Coach: Earl Grant (77-55 at CofC)
Auburn Coach: Bruce Pearl (69-61 at AU)
CofC all-time record against Auburn: 3-0
CofC all-time record against Pearl: 1-1
(via game notes from CofC)
For Charleston fans close to the mothership, CofC will host a free watch party
at TD Arena tonight. Doors at 6pm. Beer and wine will be for sale. Face-painting (theoretically) for the kids.
For Cougars off the peninsula, the CofC Alumni Association chapters are hosting a ton of parties
around the Earth where fans can find friendly faces to watch.
We'll have more throughout the day... Check back soon.