Dylann Roof's sister got arrested for bringing a knife to school yesterday

Dylann Roof appears in a Charleston courthouse moments before pleading guilty to state charges for the murder of nine black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church

This is Morgan Roof, Dylann Roofs little sister, her snapchats there and all do your thang twitter pic.twitter.com/MttSF875is — tatianna (@theonlytyy) March 14, 2018

The younger sister of the white supremacist who shot nine people at a historically black church in downtown Charleston was arrested for bringing a knife and pepper spray to school on Wednesday.Morgan Roof, 18, was charged with two counts of bringing weapons to school, and simple possession of marijuana, on the day that students across the country walked out of their classrooms to honor the lives of 17 people who died at a high school shooting in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14.Authorities were alerted after a school administrator contacted a school resource officer, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.A Snapchat post by Roof also alarmed the student body. In the selfie, Roof wrote that she hopes her fellow students at A.C. Floral High School in Columbia "get shot," before adding that the protest is "fixing to be nothing but black people walkin [sic] out anyway."No students were harmed. She was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to authorities."Potential tragedy was avoided at AC Flora High School," said S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster in a statement Wednesday night. "In two separate incidents, students and educators reacted quickly to reports of suspicious activity and behavior to their Richland County Sheriff's Department school resource officer. We owe a debt of gratitude to all involved who acted so quickly and decisively."Roof's brother, Dylann, killed nine people during a bible study at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston on June 17, 2015. He currently sits on death row in Indiana as he appeals his conviction of 33 hate crime charges in federal court.