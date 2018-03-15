Charleston Moves unveils safe grid for bikers and walkers to navigate the peninsula

click to enlarge
On March 29, bike or walk over to Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. from 6 to 8 p.m. to catch the unveiling of Charleston Moves’s People Pedal CHS plan
The plan, which has been four years in the making, is designed to implement a “minimum grid” for bikers and walkers to navigate the peninsula safely and efficiently. After receiving over 1,300 preferred bike routes from locals, the Charleston Moves team is ready to show an up close look at the final maps.
“The community has been waiting excitedly for this safe network design,” notes Katie Zimmerman, Executive Director of Charleston Moves in a press release. “In order to minimize motor vehicle congestion, improve health and public safety, and provide more equitable modes of transit in a dense environment like the peninsula, we must have appropriate bicycle infrastructure. These maps give us and elected officials the blueprint for advocacy, and the city, county, and state transportation staff a plan for the action for the downtown area.”
At Thursday’s kickoff, community members will have the opportunity to voice their support or any questions about the new plan and hear from Zimmerman, Keith Benjamin, the City of Charleston’s Director of Traffic and Transportation, and Jacob Lindsey, the City of Charleston’s Director of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability. They are also offering an interactive design booth with Allen Davis, the City’s Director of Civic Design. With the help and support of the local biking community, Charleston Moves is hoping to take the next step to creating a safer, healthier city.
