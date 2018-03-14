Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Until worker parking improves, here are the garages downtown where it's cheapest

Or you can keep waiting for that park-and-ride

Posted by Adam Manno on Wed, Mar 14, 2018 at 5:25 PM

click to enlarge The garage at 93 Queen Street is $5 after 5 p.m. - GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • Google Street View
  • The garage at 93 Queen Street is $5 after 5 p.m.
In light of transportation gripes following the upcoming metered parking hikes that sprung downtown's hospitality workers into action yesterday, here's a few tips on how to save money on peninsular parking.

Take advantage of a maximum daily rate of $7 if you enter the following garages after 3pm.:
  • Visitor Center Garage @ 63 Mary Street
  • Queen Street Garage @ 93 Queen Street
Related City defends parking meter increase as downtown employees turn out in protest: Councilman Seekings says park-and-ride will be available in the next two to three weeks
City defends parking meter increase as downtown employees turn out in protest
Councilman Seekings says park-and-ride will be available in the next two to three weeks
City leaders are standing by their decision to double parking meter prices and increase enforcement times to 10 p.m. even as dozens of downtown hospitality workers gathered inside and outside Tuesday night's City Council meeting in protest.
By Adam Manno
The Battery
Or, you can get a maximum daily rate of only $5 if you park in the these garages after 5 p.m.:
  • Visitor Center Garage @ 63 Mary Street
  • East Bay Garage @ 25 Prioleau Street
  • Majestic Square Garage @ 211 King Street
  • Queen Street Garage @ 93 Queen Street
According to the city, these rates apply to anyone entering the garages after those times.

Keep in mind that garage rates re-start at 12 a.m. at the usual $2 per hour, so if you work past midnight, there's no getting around that coming metered parking price increase.

If you're really in a pinch, you could also take advantage of the seven park-and-rides currently operated by CARTA throughout West Ashley, Summerville, James Island, Mount Pleasant, and North Charleston. You can find a list of those here, though we can't speak for how time efficient they are.
Related Doubling Charleston parking meter rates will hurt F&B the most: Metering their Match
Doubling Charleston parking meter rates will hurt F&B the most
Metering their Match
As for the proposed plan to increase the parking meter fees to $2 an hour, rotating spaces, and making those metered spots payable till 10pm., let me get this right, the city wants people to come downtown to support the bars and restaurants, but wants to continue charging meters while people are eating dinner or seeing a show?
By Randi Weinstein and Michael Curtis
Guest Columnist
Or you can keep circling Broad street in a loop until you die — we've all been there.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS