Until worker parking improves, here are the garages downtown where it's cheapest

click to enlarge
-
Google Street View
-
The garage at 93 Queen Street is $5 after 5 p.m.
In light of transportation gripes following the upcoming metered parking hikes that sprung downtown's hospitality workers into action yesterday
, here's a few tips on how to save money on peninsular parking.
Take advantage of a maximum daily rate of $7 if you enter the following garages after 3pm.:
- Visitor Center Garage @ 63 Mary Street
- Queen Street Garage @ 93 Queen Street
Or, you can get a maximum daily rate of only $5 if you park in the these garages after 5 p.m.:
- Visitor Center Garage @ 63 Mary Street
- East Bay Garage @ 25 Prioleau Street
- Majestic Square Garage @ 211 King Street
- Queen Street Garage @ 93 Queen Street
According to the city, these rates apply to anyone entering the garages after those times.
Keep in mind that garage rates re-start at 12 a.m. at the usual $2 per hour, so if you work past midnight, there's no getting around that coming metered parking price increase.
If you're really in a pinch, you could also take advantage of the seven park-and-rides currently operated by CARTA throughout West Ashley, Summerville, James Island, Mount Pleasant, and North Charleston. You can find a list of those here
, though we can't speak for how time efficient they are.
Or you can keep circling Broad street in a loop until you die — we've all been there.