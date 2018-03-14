City defends parking meter increase as downtown employees turn out in protest

click to enlarge Adam Manno

Hospitality employees protest an expected $1 hike to curbside parking meter rates outside of City Hall on March 13, 2018.

City leaders are standing by their decision to double parking meter prices and increase enforcement times to 10 p.m. even as dozens of downtown hospitality workers gathered inside and outside Tuesday night's City Council meeting in protest.In Charleston, curbside metered parking costs $1 an hour, but that could soon change if city officials follow through on a decision to double the price as part of the city's budget approval process in December.Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said that the increases were proposed as part of a 2014 Peninsula Mobility Report conducted by consultant Gabe Klein. The recommendations included raising the prices of metered parking, as well as adding shuttles for the peninsula's hospitals and creating so-called "flex streets," or streets that don't allow traffic after a certain time, according to the Charleston Regional Business Journal.



The changes to the peninsula's curbside parking options were not on last night's City Council agenda.Mayor Tecklenburg argued that lax city rules in the past allowed for business to provide little to no parking for their workers.

"If you built a new building today, you'd have to provide a parking space for all of those employees," Tecklenburg said. "A lot of business owners, in a way, got a free ticket of not having to provide their employees' parking."

