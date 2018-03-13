Charleston-area high schools gear up for National School Walkout on Wednesday morning

-
Photo via CCSDschools.com
-
Wando's walkout will take place within campus
At least six Charleston-area high schools are planning to leave their classrooms and demonstrate against gun violence and in favor of gun safety legislation Wednesday morning.
The protests are part of the National School Walkout, an event organized by the national Women's March in solidarity with the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
Last month, a 19-year-old former student gunned down 17 people at the South Florida school with a legally-purchased semi-automatic rifle.
Five high schools and the College of Charleston are registered for the action on the Women's March website
. The high schools are Stratford High, Palmetto Scholars Academy, West Ashley High, Mason Preparatory School, and Porter-Gaud School.
Wando High School in Mt. Pleasant is also participating, though student organizer Jonathan Hudson says the walkout will happen within campus, due to security concerns from the school's administration.
At a walkout information session hosted by the Charleston chapters of Moms Demand Action and the Women's March at Local Works on Feb. 25, a student organizer from West Ashley High said that the school's action will also be happening on campus in the school's courtyard.
The Charleston County School District has not released information on safety guidelines for students as of yet.
Echoing President Trump, Gov. Henry McMaster has said he would sign a bill allowing teachers to have guns on campus. The Jacob Hall School Protection Act
currently sits in the House Committee on Judiciary. "If it comes to my desk, I'll sign it," McMaster said.