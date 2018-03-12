The Agenda: Townville district superintendent says guns in schools "no the answer;" Big tax breaks; VC Summer nuclear waste-land

click to enlarge Flickr user kjarrett

P&C headline: "Contractors failed to stop wasting supplies at S.C. nuclear plant site despite warnings"

P&C headline: "Public buildings in South Carolina need billions in repairs"

P&C follow up on Midlands solicitor spending: "South Carolina prosecutor used public money for his brother to spin tunes at pricey Christmas bashes"

The City of Columbia is currently debating very controversial proposals to put a hard stop on late-night reveling. Source: The State

By tomorrow night, Lexington County residents who were represented by Rick Quinn in the state House until he resigned last year amid an ethics investigation will have a new representative. Source: The State

$221 million: the value of tax breaks S.C. counties gave to private businesses in 2016. Source: The State

In an op-ed over the weekend, the superintendent of the school district that includes Townville Elementary School in the Upstate where a gunman opened fire on a playground full of children in 2016 says "Putting more guns in close proximity to children is not the answer." Source: Greenville News