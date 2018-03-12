College of Charleston will face Auburn in first round of NCAA with possibility of seeing Clemson

For the first time in nearly two decades, the College of Charleston men's basketball isn't going through the motions in a made-for-TV postseason "tournament." This week, they'll head to TD Arena to keep practicing in preparation for the big show, the College's first NCAA Tournament game since 1999.
On Sunday, the Cougars found out they'll face Coach Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers out of the SEC in the first round of the NCAAs. The two southern schools will play out of the Midwest regional from the West Coast Friday at San Diego State University's Viejas Arena.
With a few mid-major upsets over the weekend, the CAA champs earned themselves a 13 seed, a favorable position from which the Cougars can mount a Cinderella run.
Auburn (25-7) faces Charleston (26-7) after squandering a first half lead to Coach Avery Johnson's Alabama squad in the SEC title game
, losing 81-63. They'll have to make do against the Cougars without center Anfernee McLemore, who was injured during their semifinal match-up against South Carolina.
Looking ahead, if the Cougars get past Auburn, then Coach Earl Grant could face off against his old team Clemson, the five seed, if they survive their first round game against New Mexico State (#12.)
Tip-off is at 10:27pm EDT on Friday, March 16. The game will be broadcast on TruTV.
We'll have more info all week, check back soon.