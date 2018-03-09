Friday, March 9, 2018

Watch Selection Sunday with the Cougars at TD Arena

See where College of Charleston will play their first NCAA game since 1999

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Mar 9, 2018 at 2:15 PM

You know when you watch Greg Gumbel announce who plays where on Selection Sunday and they flash to the hometown crowd of [fill in the blank] going berserk when their long-suffering team punches their ticket to the Big Dance?

Well, that could be you on Sunday at TD Arena.
For the first time since 1999, the College of Charleston Cougars will hear their name called on Selection Sunday after winning the Colonial Athletic Association on Tuesday night with a come-from-behind overtime victory against Northeastern.
The College will get the fam together at TD Arena to watch and see where the Cougs will play their first tournament game since 1999. Under the lights on Kresse Court, named for the legendary head coach that last led the CofC boys to the NCAAs, you'll also hear from Coach Earl Grant as well as team captains Joe Chealey and Cam Johnson.

PLUS, CofC says there'll be a photobooth set up where you can take some mean selfies with that shiny 2018 CAA Championship Trophy that has moved in on George Street.
So we had Bill going for us, which is nice.
Right now, the CAA champs are projected as a 13/14 seed. If you want to lose the rest of your day, visit BracketMatrix.com. ESPN predicts CofC playing Tennessee in Wichita, Kansas.

The event is free and open to the public and doors open at 4:30 p.m. The TV special starts at 6 p.m. on TBS for all you Cougar ex-pats watching outside the 29424.
Event Details CofC Selection Sunday Watch Party
@ TD Arena
301 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., March 11, 4:30 p.m.
