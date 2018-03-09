Friday, March 9, 2018

The Agenda: Midlands prosecutor spending big; SCANA executives taking perks; Stormy Daniels fans showing up

A.G. requests review weeks after documents made public, but only after P&C story

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Mar 9, 2018 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge Why would you take UberX when it's someone else's money? - FLICKR USER BRENDANLYNCH
  • Flickr user brendanlynch
  • Why would you take UberX when it's someone else's money?

The state attorney general has requested a review of a Midlands prosecutor after it was reported by the P&C that Solicitor Dan Johnson (Richland/Kershaw) spent large sums of state money on sporting events, private memberships, and Uber Black rides. The records were originally obtained by a group called Public Access to Public Records and first reported by Fits News three weeks ago before the P&C picked up the report yesterday. Source: P&C, The State, PAPR, FITS

SCANA executives took tickets to expensive and hard-to-find sporting events from contractors doing business with the publicly-traded utility as it asked S.C. politicians to raise power rates for state residents. The business says it "does not prohibit" executives from taking the perks. The VC Summer project, which SCANA held the majority stake in, failed last year after spending $9 billion on the joint project with Santee Cooper. Source: P&C

A "huge crowd" was on hand Thursday for Stormy Daniels' second of a two-night stand at Thee DollHouse in North Myrtle Beach. Source: Myrtle Beach Sun News

Gov. Henry McMaster held a press conference yesterday to support a proposal to find and root out sanctuary cities in S.C. even though there are none. One House member called the initiative a campaign year stunt. Source: The State

P&C editorial: "Doubling the price of metered spots won't solve Charleston's parking problems"


