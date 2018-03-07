Pedestrian deaths in South Carolina went up by 7.6 percent in the first six months of 2017

click to enlarge
You might want to reconsider your morning jog route.
In South Carolina, 71 pedestrians were killed in the first six months of 2017. That's a 7.6 percent increase from the 66 pedestrian deaths in the first six months of 2016, according to a report published on Feb. 28
by the Governors Highway Safety Association.
Twenty-two pedestrians were fatally struck in the tri-county region in 2017, according to preliminary numbers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Charleston County leads the pack with 13 deaths, followed by Beaufort with five, and Dorchester with four.
South Carolina is the third worst state for pedestrian deaths per population. The Palmetto State ranks at 2.96 deaths per 100,000 people. New Mexico (3.45) and Florida (3.22) took the first and second spots, respectively.
One third of nationwide pedestrian deaths in 2016 occurred in local, municipal streets, and 75 percent of pedestrian deaths in the same year happened at night. The number of pedestrian deaths nationwide shot up 27 percent from 2007 to 2016.
Eighty-three percent of South Carolina pedestrian deaths in the past three years happened in the dark, according to the study.
In recent years, Charleston has expanded its pedestrian safety program
by issuing brochures and placing posters throughout schools in the city.