Sanford says if a Democratic president were accused of paying porn star hush money, hearings may already be underway

Flickr user Gage Skidmore
Sanford
In one of his typical "everybody makes mistakes" apologias, Congressman Mark Sanford told a Washington Post reporter
that if you "reverse the shoes" and a Democratic president were accused of paying hush money to a porn star to cover up an affair, that a Republican Congress may very well be holding hearings.
Asked for reaction
to the latest revelations
in the Stormy Daniels-Donald Trump saga, Sanford was deferential to fellow carbon-based lifeforms, calling rumors the president paid a porn star and drafted an agreement to not discuss it "deeply troubling," but saying that it was "part of the human condition" to make mistakes.
Of course, Sanford is no stranger very public mea culpas.
After framing his response, Sanford conceded that "if it was a Democratic president and hush money had been paid in the campaign, would there be a series of hearings going on. I think you could probably point to a fair number of indicators that suggest there would be."
Just to rundown the nonspecifics in that last sentence: probably, fair number, indicators, and suggest.
Sanford goes on to call the details of the rumor "part of a larger pattern … It's not a one-off."
But weasel words and mixed metaphors aside, Sanford's triangulation is clear. To him, the rumor of Trump-Daniels hush money is "deeply troubling" and if it had been a Democratic president in the same position, multiple hearings could very well already be underway.
Stormy Daniels is currently on a year-long Make America Horny Again nationwide tour of strip clubs that started in Greenville, S.C. In fact, tonight and tomorrow she'll be on stage at Thee Dollhouse in North Myrtle Beach.