Tuesday, March 6, 2018
VIDEO: Bill Murray goes nuts after CofC hits big three on the way to CAA title
Cinderella story...
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Tue, Mar 6, 2018 at 11:01 PM
click to enlarge
-
Screenshot/CBS Sports Network
-
That RiverDogs hat, tho...
The College of Charleston Cougars didn't exactly go into Tuesday's CAA title game as an underdog. They were favored to win going into this week and Vegas had the Cougars down to win before the tip tonight.
But when the Cougars went down 17 in the second half, ESPN had the odds of the College going to the Dance down to less than 10 percent.
You know who loves a Cinderella story?
Bill Murray.
And that's who showed up at tonight's game as Coach Earl Grant's Cougars fought back against the Northeastern Huskies at North Charleston Coliseum.
As you probably know, the Cougs went on to win their first-ever CAA title game, heading to the tourney for the first time in nearly 20 years.
So we had Bill going for us, which is nice.
Tags: Bill Murray, College of Charleston, CofC, Image