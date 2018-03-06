Tuesday, March 6, 2018

The Agenda: Kimpson floats reparations as part of Constitution rewrite; Mace blasts Faulkner; Mt. P bag ban sees support

Kimpson wants to address "fundamental inequities that still exist"

Posted by Sam Spence on Tue, Mar 6, 2018 at 12:02 PM

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson (right) says that if a new constitution is proposed, reparations for descendants of slaves should be on the table
  • Dustin Waters file
  • State Sen. Marlon Kimpson (right) says that if a new constitution is proposed, reparations for descendants of slaves should be on the table

The State op-ed from Cindi Scoppe: "These freshman state legislators are right: Blow up state government"

If lawmakers want to talk about a new constitution last updated in the days of Tillman, Charleston state Sen. Marlon Kimpson says that reparations for descendants of slaves should be a part of that discussion. Source: The State

State Rep. Nancy Mace teed off on Shannon Faulkner's remark at a Citadel event over the weekend that she said she considers herself "a member of The Citadel family" and "a Citadel alumni" despite not graduating. Mace blasted Faulkner on Facebook over her "failure," saying that she "can't even begin to comprehend" what she went through to graduate from the unofficial military academy. Source: P&C, Facebook

P&C headline: "Machinists union files another petition to represent Boeing workers in North Charleston"

A few weeks after hiring a communications director, Catherine Templeton has unveiled a "conservative values platform" for her Republican governors campaign. Source: The State

As state lawmakers debate a state law that would prohibit local governments from banning plastic bags, Mt. Pleasant appears poised to pass a ban that would take effect after one year. Source: P&C


