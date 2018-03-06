The Agenda: Kimpson floats reparations as part of Constitution rewrite; Mace blasts Faulkner; Mt. P bag ban sees support

click to enlarge Dustin Waters file

State Sen. Marlon Kimpson (right) says that if a new constitution is proposed, reparations for descendants of slaves should be on the table

The State op-ed from Cindi Scoppe: "These freshman state legislators are right: Blow up state government"

If lawmakers want to talk about a new constitution last updated in the days of Tillman, Charleston state Sen. Marlon Kimpson says that reparations for descendants of slaves should be a part of that discussion. Source: The State

If the door is opened for a constitutional convention, last amended in 1895 to systematically disenfranchise African-Americans, I plan to introduce the subject of reparations for the descendants of slaves who built this state providing free labor. https://t.co/o06nZpGE3x — Sen. Marlon Kimpson (@KimpsonForSC) March 5, 2018

People of color are still experiencing the impact of the Tillman Constitution. I'm not interested simply changing roles of power and titles in a new paper. We need to address the fundamental inequities that still exist and barriers to economic inclusion resulting from Tillman. https://t.co/rpKJOSw8f2 — Sen. Marlon Kimpson (@KimpsonForSC) March 6, 2018

State Rep. Nancy Mace teed off on Shannon Faulkner's remark at a Citadel event over the weekend that she said she considers herself "a member of The Citadel family" and "a Citadel alumni" despite not graduating. Mace blasted Faulkner on Facebook over her "failure," saying that she "can't even begin to comprehend" what she went through to graduate from the unofficial military academy. Source: P&C, Facebook

P&C headline: "Machinists union files another petition to represent Boeing workers in North Charleston"

A few weeks after hiring a communications director, Catherine Templeton has unveiled a "conservative values platform" for her Republican governors campaign. Source: The State

As state lawmakers debate a state law that would prohibit local governments from banning plastic bags, Mt. Pleasant appears poised to pass a ban that would take effect after one year. Source: P&C