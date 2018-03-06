College of Charleston wins CAA title, headed to the Big Dance for the first time since 1999

click to enlarge
For the first time since 1999, the College of Charleston Cougars will hear their name called on Selection Sunday after winning the Colonial Athletic Association on Tuesday night with a come-from-behind overtime victory against Northeastern.
Overcoming a 17-point second half deficit, the Cougars were led by
32 points from senior Joe Chealey and helped down low by a double-double from Jarrell Brantley, a junior from Columbia.
The Cougars never led during regulation, but chiseled away at the Huskies' lead throughout the second half, tying the game with 10 seconds to go and forcing overtime at 65-65.
In extra time, two clutch three-pointers from Marquise Pointer of the bench and four free throws from Chealey put Charleston in control.
After the game, Coach Earl Grant credited the hometown crowd who stormed the floor at North Charleston Coliseum. Among the fans were comedian Bill Murray and John Kresse, the College's legendary former head coach who led the Cougars' last trip to the Big Dance in 1999. Grant, a North Charleston native, is in his fourth year as head coach. The College signed him to a five-year extension
last offseason.
Right now, ESPN Bracketology
predicts Charleston will play as a 14-seed in opening rounds in Dallas. The full field will be unveiled Sunday evening.