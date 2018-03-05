Watch the CofC Cougars make a run for the Big Dance tonight and tomorrow at North Charleston Coliseum

With just two more wins, the College of Charleston men's basketball team will be headed to the Big Dance.
After a successful Sunday match-up against Drexel to open the Colonial Athletic Association tournament
, Coach Earl Grant's Cougars play William & Mary tonight for the chance to play for the CAA conference title tomorrow night.
The College is coming off a banner year, going into the tournament favored to win
after notching the CAA's regular season title with a 23-7 record. Winning the CAA tournament would mean an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, the school's first since 1999.
But to win a trip back to the tourney, the Cougars will have to earn it. Tonight's match-up comes against the William & Mary Tribe, who beat CofC in overtime
on the road a week ago, breaking a 10-game CofC win streak to close out the regular season. In their other conference match-up
on Feb. 8, CofC beat the Tribe in Charleston.
Tonight's game tips off at 6pm at North Charleston Coliseum. If the Cougs win, they'll play for all the marbles tomorrow at 7pm. Both games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and 94.7FM/910AM. The College is offering free transportation
for students.
In other Cougar news, the College's baseball team completed a sweep of the University of Georgia over the weekend
and are off to a fast start to the season at 10-2 overall.