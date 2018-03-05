The Agenda: Graham blasts tariffs, but calls potential casualties of N. Korea conflict "worth it;" Inside mind of Townville shooter

Defense Department photo

Graham

Hundreds of pieces of heavy equipment used on the failed VC Summer nuclear project was sold to the highest bidder at a Florida industrial auction recently. Source: P&C

Washington Post has a profile 'inside an accused school shooter's mind,' looking at the S.C. teen who will be tried as an adult for opening fire on Townville Elementary School, killing a six year old first grader. Source: Washington Post

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham had two hot takes on the Sunday shows:

1) He said that President Donald Trump was "making a huge mistake" by imposing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. (Tariffs that reportedly came as Trump became "unglued" last week amid scandals within his administration.) Source: P&C, NBC

2) He said that the military and civilian casualties of a war with North Korea would be "worth it" in the long-term. Source: CNN

Shannon Faulkner, the Citadel's first female cadet returned to the Charleston military college over the weekend. Faulkner didn't graduate, but soon after she arrived, the school did away with its males-only admissions policy. Source: P&C