Monday, March 5, 2018
S.C. Aquarium named finalist for highest honor given to museums
We can sea why
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Mar 5, 2018 at 11:18 AM
The aquarium's structured school programs, high school intern program, distance education initiative, and rovers education outreach program have reached all 46 South Carolina counties.
Today the Institute of Museum and Library Services
announced that the South Carolina Aquarium is one of 29 finalists up for the 2018 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. The award is the highest honor given to museums and libraries for service to their communities.
In a press release S.C. Aquarium president and CEO Kevin Mills said, "Since 2000, we have worked tirelessly to protect the natural world by inspiring students, building community knowledge capacity, and saving species."
The aquarium, in addition to having cool features like a shark touch tank (our favorite), hosts a number of educational programs in classrooms across the state; is a leader in sea turtle conservation, including Zucker Family Sea Turtle Recovery, a living learning laboratory; has recently launched a plastic pollution initiative; is the sponsor of the Good Catch sustainable seafood program; and created the Resilience Initiative for Coastal Education (RICE) to inform and educate people about climate change.
National medal winners will be announced later this Spring.
