Catch a glimpse of a shining, fake star on Tuesday morning — if you're up early enough
The Humanity Star will be best seen at 6:32 a.m. for about six-and-a-half minutes
Posted
by Adam Manno
on Mon, Mar 5, 2018 at 4:52 PM
Photo via Instagram/@humanitystar
A disco ball-shaped artificial star will fly over Charleston on Tuesday morning.
According to a forecast by California-based space manufacturer Rocket Lab, the Humanity Star has the highest chance of visibility from Charleston at 6:32 a.m. Tuesday morning, for a period of about six minutes and 30 seconds.
The Humanity Star, which orbits the Earth every 90 minutes after being launched on Jan. 21, is a sphere "made from carbon fibre with 76 highly reflective panels," according to thehumanitystar.com.
The star is about 3.2 feet high and weights close to 23 pounds. It orbits about 200 miles above us at a speed close to 27,000 miles per hour.
"The Humanity Star is designed to be a symbol in the night sky that encourages everyone to look up and ponder humanity’s place within the universe," according to fake star's FAQ page.
We recommend taking the time to look up, as this could be your last chance to see it before it burns upon re-entry to Earth's atmosphere in about nine months.