The Agenda: S.C. Dems skewer reform effort; Recalled oysters; Flat tax debate

P&C Editorial Board: "Trump steps up on guns"

NYT headline: "N.R.A. Suggests Trump May Retreat From Gun Control"

It's unclear how many schools in S.C. lack mental health counselors that state superintendent Molly Spearman says are needed. Source: P&C

S.C. lawmakers are debating ways to make the state's income tax less progressive while also cutting state sales taxes by ditching exemptions carved out for special interest groups. Shockingly, the proposal has stalled. Source: P&C

The S.C. Democratic Party skewered an attempt by some newer legislators, including some Democrats, to rewrite the state constitution yesterday, calling it an attempt to oppress women. At least one Democrat said he was "absolutely furious" over the state party's condemnation of the effort. Source: P&C, AP, Twitter

A whole bunch of oysters were recalled yesterday after a pipe that's part of the Hollywood sewer system spilled at least 2 million gallons of the nasty stuff into the Stono River. Source: P&C