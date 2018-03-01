The Agenda: Sanford advisor criticizes "career politicians"; S.C. pols frustrated with gridlock; Real REAL ID IDs

Flickr user Gage Skidmore

Sanford

S.C. residents can now get ID cards that are compliant with federal REAL ID laws passed after 9/11 to strengthen ID requirements for federal facilities and commercial airlines. Source: P&C

S.C. Rep. Katie Arrington, a Republican challenger to Rep. Mark Sanford, announced the endorsement of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey yesterday, a move the congressman's campaign characterized as "another career political insider" backing her bid to unseat Sanford, who has done two stints in Congress and two terms as governor. Arrington has pledged to work in Congress supporting President Donald Trump, who Summey endorsed. Source: P&C

But it's unclear if she'll work with Trump after he threw out the idea to a bipartisan group yesterday to just "take the guns first, go through due process second" as they tried to hammer out gun reforms after the latest mass shooting in Florida. Source: USA Today

As a state rep. and primary candidate, Arrington is butting heads with local Republican colleagues in the Statehouse and in Congress as she supports President Trump's call for expansion of offshore energy exploration. Source: WaPo

Upset with slow progress in the General Assembly, a group of newer state legislators (Arrington not included) are pushing to have voters call for a new state constitution, which they say could expedite their legislative duties. Source: P&C

Prosecutor David Pascoe asked a state judge to recuse herself in the ethics case of former state Rep. Rick Quinn, who was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to misconduct in office after rising to be the lead figure in a years-long ethics dragnet to root out government corruption. Judge Carmen Mullen and attorneys for Quinn have contended that the plea deal Pascoe cut with Quinn was too limitedM to warrant a jail sentence. Source: P&C