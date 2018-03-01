New York senator takes issue with S.C. judge nominee in protest of overwhelming whiteness of Trump nominees

click to enlarge
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke out against the racial imbalance of Trump judicial nominees this week
Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham are speaking out after Sen. Chuck Schumer voted against a federal judge nominee in South Carolina in disagreement with President Trump's lack of diverse choices.
Marvin Quattlebaum was nominated back in August by President Trump and confirmed on Thursday with a Senate vote of 69-28, according to The Post & Courier.
Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
Still, Scott and Graham are finding fault with Schumer's reason for voting against Quattlebaum: his race.
"The nomination of Marvin Quattlebaum speaks to the overall lack of diversity in President Trump’s selections for the federal judiciary," Schumer said in a speech. "It's long past time that the judiciary starts looking a lot more like the America it represents."
Schumer's concerns, it turns out, are based on fact.
According to USA Today
, Trump's first 87 picks for federal judgeships consisted of 80 white nominees. That's the highest number of white nominees than any president since Ronald Reagan.
On Thursday morning, Sen. Tim Scott tweeted that his colleagues should be more introspective about their criticisms.
"Perhaps Senate Democrats should be more worried about the lack of diversity on their own staffs than attacking an extremely well-qualified judicial nominee from the great state of South Carolina," Scott tweeted.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, for his part, clarified that he doesn't believe Schumer to be a racist, but called his vote "political correctness run amok."
"I've known Chuck Schumer for years," Graham said in a statement Thursday morning. "He is not a racist, but this was an absolutely shameful reason to vote against a very qualified nominee like Marvin Quattlebaum.
"This is political correctness run amok. Voting against a highly qualified nominee because of the color of his skin does nothing to bring our country and nation together. Frankly it is a massive step backward."
Seventy-one percent of U.S. District Court judges were white as of August 2017, according to data compiled by Statista
. Fourteen percent were African-American, 10 percent Hispanic, three percent were Asian, and only one percent were Native American.