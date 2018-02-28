Richard 'Box' Bachschmidt resigns from 105.5 The Bridge, talks what's next

click to enlarge
Steve Aycock file photo
Box emcee'd the City Paper Music Awards in 2017
For the first time in six years, Richard 'Box' Bachschmidt slept in on a Wednesday. That's because yesterday he says he resigned from 105.5 The Bridge.
The voice behind Box in the Morning with Jessie B., Bachschmidt says, "I don’t want to make anybody look bad. People that need to look bad already do and have for so long. I'm not going to go off on anybody by name."
Instead what Bachschmidt did tell us is that after being frustrated with 105.5's work environment for many years, it was time for him to depart.
"There’s a pall over that building, no pun intended. Just no respect. Nobody in there is working for those guys. Those people are working because they have pride and self respect and they care about the people around them enough not to accept anything less," says Bachschmidt.
While the radio personality feels liberated following his resignation, he does regret having to leave his team, especially his co-host Jessie Binder Turner (Jessie B.) who he calls "the most marvelous and caring and concerned and real and honest" woman he knows. "She could take over now and everybody under her leadership by the weekend would be so excited, they'd come to work on Saturday. She is invaluable to what goes on there," he added.
105.5 The Bridge General Manager Paul Smith told Post & Courier
on Tuesday, "We wish him the best. He wants to move to Florida, and we get it. I think he just wants to be closer to home. I've very much enjoyed working with Box. It's all new, because he just resigned today, but we'll figure out the best way to move forward."
As for Bachschmidt, he's not leaving for Florida as he'd initially posted. Instead he's keeping his brand, Box in the Morning, and moving it forward with a possible podcast. You can stay up to date on his next moves by following him on Instagram
and Twitter
.