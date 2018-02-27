The Agenda: Graham supports arming teachers; Templeton brings a saw to a ribbon cutting; "Ban bots"

click to enlarge Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill

Graham

The latest talking points on guns in schools are shifting away from the permissive legal framework for acquiring the guns and toward the mental health programs that could prevent people form misusing them. For instance, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he does not support banning weapons, but does support beefing up measures to catch would stop mentally ill criminals. Source: WaPo, Greenville News

The judge that sentenced former House Majority Leader Rick Quinn to probation for misconduct in office will hear a motion by state prosecutors to reconsider the punishment tomorrow. Source: P&C

Riffing off a 2012 P&C headline in which Catherine Templeton was called a "buzz saw," she went around the state yesterday using a circular saw to cut the ribbon at three campaign offices. Source: SC Radio Network

Here's a good one for ya: P&C's Editorial Board has come out with a call to "Ban bots on social media." Source: P&C