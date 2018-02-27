Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Now the 'parody marriage' rep. is giving guns to teachers as a campaign stunt

Parody Pistols

Posted by Sam Spence on Tue, Feb 27, 2018 at 9:02 AM

click to enlarge PROVIDED / CITY PAPER
  • Provided / City Paper

Not to be outdone by calling every gay person's marriage a joke, one S.C. rep. is now running a campaign stunt to aimed at "giving guns to teachers."

The same Republican state rep from Boiling Springs, S.C. who filed a dubious bill banning non-heterosexual marriages a day before the Parkland, Fla. shooting is now building his email list and encouraging people to donate money to "join the fight" in defense of "Second Amendment liberties."

And he seems pretty excited about it.

"I'm giving away 3 handguns!!" the Spartanburg County rep. tweeted, using two exclamation points.

Related Upstate S.C. reps file "parody marriage" bill co-written by man who wanted to marry his computer: The bill claims that gay marriages are non-secular
Upstate S.C. reps file "parody marriage" bill co-written by man who wanted to marry his computer
The bill claims that gay marriages are non-secular
Six state representatives from the Upstate introduced a bill on Thursday, Feb. 15 that seeks to delegitimize gay marriages on the basis that being gay does not "check out with the human design."
By Adam Manno
The Battery
In all, three guns will be given away with a gift certificate to earn a concealed weapons permit. The guns will be given to K-12 and college employees and one person that identifies as "freedom-loving." (But not that kind of love, you animal, that would veer into parody patriotism.)

The lucky freedom-loving winners will be given the guns through a licensed Upstate gun dealer, a transfer that would trigger an automatic background check. However, state and federal law do allow the undocumented private transfer of guns, assuming the person selling or giving the gun does not knowingly give it to someone who is not allowed to own the gun.

Related State and federal gun laws make it easy to give and receive firearms as gifts: Don't shoot your eye out, kid
State and federal gun laws make it easy to give and receive firearms as gifts
Don't shoot your eye out, kid
In South Carolina, a legal gun transaction can be as simple as unwrapping a box on Christmas Day. State and federal laws provide little guidance or oversight on person-to-person gun sales, allowing for undocumented movement of firearms between private parties.
By Sam Spence
The Battery

The debate over guns in schools comes after the latest mass murder, this one in Parkland, Fla. where a teen carried a popular semi-automatic, military-style rifle into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 people.

The 'parody marriage' bill filed this month currently sitting in committee was co-written by a man who has made a career out of mounting bizarre policy initiatives to ban gay marriage, comparing same-sex relationships to "animal marriages" in an interview with the City Paper. The Charleston-based Alliance for Full Acceptance called the bill filed with multiple Republican sponsors "hateful" and "prejudiced." It should be pointed out, of course, that the bill would also prevent any "freedom-loving patriots" from marrying their guns if they love them so much.

If you'd like to enter to win your own political prop pistol, you can drop your name in the hat right now and immediately be referred to a campaign fundraising page.

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS