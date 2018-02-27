Now the 'parody marriage' rep. is giving guns to teachers as a campaign stunt

click to enlarge Provided / City Paper

Not to be outdone by calling every gay person's marriage a joke, one S.C. rep. is now running a campaign stunt to aimed at "giving guns to teachers."

The same Republican state rep from Boiling Springs, S.C. who filed a dubious bill banning non-heterosexual marriages a day before the Parkland, Fla. shooting is now building his email list and encouraging people to donate money to "join the fight" in defense of "Second Amendment liberties."

And he seems pretty excited about it.

"I'm giving away 3 handguns!!" the Spartanburg County rep. tweeted, using two exclamation points.

In all, three guns will be given away with a gift certificate to earn a concealed weapons permit. The guns will be given to K-12 and college employees and one person that identifies as "freedom-loving." (But notkind of love, you animal, that would veer into parody patriotism.)

The lucky freedom-loving winners will be given the guns through a licensed Upstate gun dealer, a transfer that would trigger an automatic background check. However, state and federal law do allow the undocumented private transfer of guns, assuming the person selling or giving the gun does not knowingly give it to someone who is not allowed to own the gun.

The debate over guns in schools comes after the latest mass murder, this one in Parkland, Fla. where a teen carried a popular semi-automatic, military-style rifle into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17 people.

The 'parody marriage' bill filed this month currently sitting in committee was co-written by a man who has made a career out of mounting bizarre policy initiatives to ban gay marriage, comparing same-sex relationships to "animal marriages" in an interview with the City Paper. The Charleston-based Alliance for Full Acceptance called the bill filed with multiple Republican sponsors "hateful" and "prejudiced." It should be pointed out, of course, that the bill would also prevent any "freedom-loving patriots" from marrying their guns if they love them so much.

If you'd like to enter to win your own political prop pistol, you can drop your name in the hat right now and immediately be referred to a campaign fundraising page.