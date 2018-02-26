The Agenda: Templeton's family owned dozens of slaves; Erskine requesting millions for charters; MUSC 'snoopers'

click to enlarge Screenshot

The Civil War wasn't about what you think it was, Templeton says

The state's electric co-ops plan to sue Santee Cooper to stop payments over the failed VC Summer nuclear project. Source: P&C

What if I told you that even though Republican candidate for governor Catherine Templeton told Bob Jones students earlier this month that her family didn't fight in the Civil War "because we had slaves," it turns out her family actually did own quite a few slaves? Greenville News reported over the weekend that her family owned 66 slaves on an Upstate plantation, valued at nearly $1 million in today's dollars. Templeton, who has repeatedly stressed her Confederate and familial pride, told the paper that her campaign is "about the future, not about the past." Source: Greenville News

13: The number of employees MUSC reportedly terminated over alleged 'snooping' on patient medical records. Source: P&C

$64 million: The amount of taxpayer money Erskine College's Charter Institute has requested to oversee 13 charter schools the state has allowed the private, Christian college to serve as a sponsor for. Source: Greenwood Index-Journal

A father and son were shot during an apparent robbery while working on a house in an unincorporated area of North Charleston for a family in need on Friday. The son, 41-year old Michael Bryan Cooke, died and his father, Charles Michael Cooke, was in intensive care as of Saturday. Source: P&C