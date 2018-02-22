The Agenda: Rogue DHEC tweet; Billy Graham dies at 99; Santee Cooper will pay millions to preserve nuclear project

I’m sure someone at SCDHEC (@scdhec) thought they were logged into a personal account. Oops. (Warning - screen shot has warning profanity) pic.twitter.com/7UM2gVIhvm — Luke Reasoner (@lukereasoner) February 21, 2018

Someone with access to the official state DHEC Twitter account wondered to all 5,900 of the government account's followers "what a fucking tool" the president is yesterday. The agency apologized and said they were investigating, but that wasn't enough for one S.C. lawmaker for whom profanity about the president is "unacceptable," but a state-sponsored firing squad is not. Other elected officials speculated whether the account was "hacked," though it's not clear why. Source: @lukereasoner, @scdhec, Greenville News

$19 million: The amount that state-owned utility Santee Cooper will pay to preserve the failed, mothballed multi-billion nuclear project as it and SCANA are shopped for takeover in an attempt to recoup billions of dollars already wasted on the project. The hardware on the VC Summer site could also be sold off for parts. Source: P&C

After attempting to push its purchase of SCANA past regulatrs and the state legislature, Dominion Energy says they're "encouraged" that state senators have slowed the sign-off process. Source: P&C

Evangelist Billy Graham, who died on Wednesday at 99, will be laid to rest in Charlotte in a funeral service at his childhood homestead that has been turned into the Billy Graham Library. The funeral is private, but Graham's body will lie in repose on Monday and Tuesday next week. Source: Charlotte Observer, USA Today

The P&C editorial board is skeptical about plans to create a 'main street' stretch along Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley. Source: P&C