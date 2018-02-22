New Orleans police say activist Muhiyidin d'Baha may have been victim of armed robbery

click to enlarge
Dustin Waters
Muhiyidin d'Baha at a January 2016 press conference advocating against the release of former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, who shot an unarmed Walter Scott in the back in April 2015.
The New Orleans Police Department thinks that the person who shot and killed Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin d'Baha may have been trying to rob him.
In a statement released Wednesday night
, the NOPD shed light on the progress of its investigation into the mysterious death of d'Baha, legal name Muhiyidin Moye, who was found bleeding on the street opposite his bicycle after being shot in the thigh at about 1:24 a.m. on Tues, Feb. 6 in Bienville Street in New Orleans, La.
"NOPD Homicide detectives gathered additional information and believe Moye may have been the victim of an attempted armed robbery," the police department said. "Detectives are seeking to speak with anyone who might have information about this incident."
D'Baha's niece, Camille Weaver, set up a GoFundMe fundraising page
"to increase the reward for any tips that lead to the arrest or conviction of his murderer." It has raised $835 as of Thursday morning. A previous GoFundMe for funeral costs and services reached more than $34,000 in donations before it was closed.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and community activists gathered at a memorial drum circle for the 32-year-old activist in Hampton Park on Feb. 10. A wake and funeral were held last week in North Charleston.
Those with information about the shooting can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Investigators are offering a reward of "up to $5,000" for anyone with information leading to an arrest or indictment.