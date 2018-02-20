The Agenda: Chs. rally pushes for action after Parkland; S.C. pols get bogus emails pushing Dominion-SCANA deal; Record SEWE year

my voice will not be silenced. my voice will not fall quiet to people who disagree with what I stand for. My voice WILL be heard and I will not quit talking until something changes and gun violence ends. Never again will I have friends or loved ones fall victim to acts of hate and disgust. Something has to change and something has to happen NOW. There are no more excuses as to why this isn’t fixed, and I will never stop fighting until I see a difference. #nomoreexcuses #douglasstrong
Activists and Charlestonians concerned with gun violence gathered in Marion Square yesterday afternoon, titled the #NoMoreExcuses Rally for Change to push legislative action after the latest mass shooting in Florida. Source: P&C
Some S.C. lawmakers want answers about why bogus emails claiming to be from S.C. residents in support of the Dominion-SCANA merger appeared in their inboxes this week. Dominion condemned the emails and said "This is not how we do business." The Consumer Energy Alliance has asked the state to investigate. Source: The State, WIS-TV
P&C Editorial: "Go after fake Dominion merger emails"
A 2020 Democratic long-lister, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, will visit S.C. this week as one of the first potential Democratic presidential candidates to stop in the "First in the South" primary state. Source: P&C
45,0000: The estimated attendance at SEWE events over the weekend. Source: P&C